Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s BJP leaders demand FIR against Yograj Singh, father of ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh, for anti-Hindu remarks

BHOPAL: Irked over remarks made by Yograj Singh against Hindu community, BJP leaders have demanded that an FIR be registered against him.

Yograj Singh, father of former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh, had made the remarks during his speech at farmers’ rally in Delhi recently. BJP leader Suneel Punjabi visited Kohefiza police station and demanded an FIR against Singh. He has submitted a written complaint with the police in this regard.

However, police have yet to register the FIR as Punjabi failed to provide the video. According to police, a group led by Punjabi reached the police station on Sunday evening. Kohefiza police station house officer Anil Vajpayee said they have only given a written complaint. They are advised to approach the court with video evidence, he said.