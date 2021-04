Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s active cases highest in the state followed by Indore

BHOPAL: Bhopal’s active cases continued to be the highest in the state followed by Indore’s. Bhopal’s active cases went up to 13,587, while Indore’s active cases went up to 13,354.

Madhya Pradesh reported 13,417 corona cases with 22.6 per cent corona positive rate on Tuesday. The number of active cases went up to 94,276 with 59,177 samples sent for the testing, while 325 samples were rejected at the time of testing. The infection tally went up to 525,407 with the toll at 5,319 with 98 new deaths.

Indore reported 1,837 corona cases with a tally of 105,429 and toll of 1,113, while Bhopal’s tally went up to 84,396. Jabalpur reported 799 corona cases with 5,670 active cases, while Gwalior reported 1,198 corona cases with 9,162 active cases.

Sagar reported 223 corona cases with 1,889 active cases, while Ratlam reported 299 corona cases with 1,513 active cases and Rewa reported 349 corona cases with 2,324 active cases. Satna reported 232 corona cases with 1,460 active cases.

Narsinghpur reported 286 corona cases with 1,086 active cases, while Shahdol reported 221 corona cases with 1,427 active cases. Anuppur reported 257 corona cases with 810 active cases, while Singrauli reported 265 corona cases with 1,705 active cases.

Sidhi reported 262 corona cases with 1,525 active cases. Tikamgarh reported 268 corona cases with 1,503 active cases. Sehore reported 196 corona cases with 1,277 active cases, while Raisen reported 157 corona cases with 1,461 active cases. Vidisha reported 206 corona cases with 1,820 active cases, while Dhar reported 260 corona cases with 1,377 active cases.

Shivpuri reported 184 corona cases with 1,561 active cases, while Betul reported 312 corona cases with 1,830 active cases.