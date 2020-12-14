Madhya Pradesh: Bhopalites wake up to foggy morning, chill to intensify post December 17

BHOPAL: A blanket of fog covered parts of the state capital for the second consecutive day on Monday lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement. The city recorded 2.6 degree Celsius drop in day temperature on the day.

GD Mishra, senior meteorological department officer, said, “The foggy weather is likely to prevail for the next couple of days and then the chill will be more severe after December 17.” Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 19.1 degree Celsius which was 7.3 degree Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature here was 17.4 degree Celsius which was 6.3 degree Celsius above normal.

With 3.4 degree Celsius further drop, the day temperature settled at 14 notches in Pachmarhi. The minimum temperature here stood at 5.6 degree Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius which was 5.2 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degree Celsius which was 6.2 degree Celsius above normal.