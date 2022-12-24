Madhya Pradesh: Bhopalites gear up for New Year celebrations amid Covid scare

Representative Image | (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite slight yet looming fear of imminent fourth Covid wave, Bhopalites are gearing up for spectacular New Year celebrations. Trippy lights, ear-splitting music and people grooving on dance floors are going to be a ubiquitous sight across pubs and bars of Bhopal on next Saturday, as people will bid adieu to the bygone year and embrace 2023.

Notably, the ferocious Covid-19 waves witnessed in 2020 and 2021 had made such celebrations a low-key affair. Although the government has raised caution over Omicron sub-variant BF.7, the virulence of the same has not gained momentum in Bhopal, owing to which, the people are optimistic about rejoicing on the occasion.

Youths of the city are all set to shake leg to the tunes of electrifying music on the occasion, many of whom have already bought entry passes for party venues.

Not only the commoners, but even the owners of bars and pubs are looking on the bright side of the aspect. When Free Press spoke to owners and managers of sundry pubs of the city, they seemed rosy about year-end celebrations and waiting to welcome visitors after two-year hiatus.

However, the pub owners also expressed concern over guidelines pertaining to restriction to be issued by the government.

Good footfall

Sourav Chouksey, owner of a pub, told Free Press that he has almost sold a hundred couple and stag entry passes for the party to be held at his Bawadiya Kalan-located club on December 31. Manager of a pub, Vimal Sarange, has sold 53 passes, expecting celebrations to be a high-key affair.

Will enjoy

Srajan Srivastava, employee at a private bank, told Free Press that he and his group comprising 12 members were looking forward to splendid celebrations at a pub and will compensate for last two years.