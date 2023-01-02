Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division on Monday booked first consignment under Joint Parcel Product (JPP) scheme, which is a door-to-door facility.

The scheme has been implemented for delivery of goods from traders’ godowns to railway station and from destination station to godowns. Union government in coordination with railway and postal departments has started it under which goods of common traders are picked up from warehouse of sender and delivered to warehouse of consignee in the shortest possible time without damage.

According to Bhopal railway division, books on entrepreneurship weighing 318 kg were booked by railways and postal department. They were loaded from Bhopal for Bhopal-Damoh Rajya Rani Express train.

The consignment will be delivered by postal department at Old District Panchayat Building, near bus stand in Damoh.