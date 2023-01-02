e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Joint Parcel Product Scheme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division on Monday booked first consignment under Joint Parcel Product (JPP) scheme, which is a door-to-door facility.

The scheme has been implemented for delivery of goods from traders’ godowns to railway station and from destination station to godowns. Union government in coordination with railway and postal departments has started it under which goods of common traders are picked up from warehouse of sender and delivered to warehouse of consignee in the shortest possible time without damage.

According to Bhopal railway division, books on entrepreneurship weighing 318 kg were booked by railways and postal department. They were loaded from Bhopal for Bhopal-Damoh Rajya Rani Express train.

The consignment will be delivered by postal department at Old District Panchayat Building, near bus stand in Damoh.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot