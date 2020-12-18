Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Municipal Corporation returns Rs 1,500 to residents they sent by money order to draw attention to incomplete road

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has returned money orders of approximately Rs 1,500 sent by residents of Baghmughalia. Some 300 residents of the colony had sent money order of Rs 5 each to civic body for maintenance of road leading to their colony.

The road near Katara Hills around Baghmughalia was to be built with Rs 3 crore and the work was underway but the firm engaged in development left it midway for non-payment of dues. The BMC has paid about Rs 12 lakh to the contractor. The residents of the area began a mission to draw attention of authorities to incomplete road.

They sent money orders to the BMC. The message was if there is shortage of money, they will help but BMC should build and maintain the road. However, BMC has refused to accept and has returned “gifts” to residents.