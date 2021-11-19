Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur falls ill while taking part in function

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur fell ill on Thursday when she was taking part in a function, official sources said.

The Women's Livelihood Mission organised the function in Bamolia Dohara village, Sehore district.

On getting information about her illness, a team of doctors from the district hospital rushed to the village and provided her medical aid.

The doctors said that she soon got well. Block medical officer of Shyampur, HP Singh, said that he had reached the village after getting information about Thakurís illness, but he did not know what actually happened to her.

Pragya backs Kangana's freedom remark

After getting well, as she was about to leave the village, Thakur told journalists that she had full support to the statement made by film actor Kangana Ranaut about the Indian independence.

Nobody has actually understood the real meaning of freedom since the country got it, she said.

But after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, women have got the real independence, she said, adding that now they can do business independently, study and can choose their profession.

Besides, they have understood the real meaning of roads through which government schemes are reaching every person in the country, she said.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:14 AM IST