Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur airlifted to Mumbai complaining of breathing ailment, will be admitted to Kokilaben hospital

Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of breathing problem on Saturday. She has been admitted to the city's Kokilaben Hospital, the MP's office informed. This is the second time in less than a month that the leader, also known as Sadhvi Pragya, has been hospitalised.

On February 19, she was taken to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), complaining similar issues similar issues. Earlier, she was admitted to AIIMS in December 2020 after showing Covid-19-induced symptoms.

Former MP and BJP senior leader Alok Sanjar said, “Pragya Thakur complained of breathing problem, following which, she has been airlifted to Mumbai in the afternoon.”