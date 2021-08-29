Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Chamber of Commerce polls on September 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Elections of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce, which was postponed by district administration on ground of no prior permission, is likely to be held on September 5. The elections were to be held on Sunday (August 29) but collector Avinash Lawania did not allow stating that there was no permission from administration to hold elections during pandemic.

Aditya Manya Jain, MD, Kalpatru Multiplier Limited, who is also contesting elections, said Bhopal Chamber of Commerce had sought appropriate permission for elections on September 5. “But election officer failed to take it,” he added.

Traders have alleged that there are 1,962 voters while actual voters are over 4,000. The executive body did not allow all to cast vote as they did not deposit activities fee. Only almost 50 per cent of voters will exercise their frenchise, according to Bhopal Chamber of Commerce.

The reason

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce election officer Mukeh Sen told Free Press that Chamber charges Rs 200 annually. Many traders have not deposited it in last nine years. “We have sent letter to clear dues. Even reminders were sent but they did respond. So, we debarred them from casting vote,” he added.

