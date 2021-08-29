e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Chamber of Commerce polls on September 5

Traders have alleged that there are 1,962 voters while actual voters are over 4,000.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Elections of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce, which was postponed by district administration on ground of no prior permission, is likely to be held on September 5. The elections were to be held on Sunday (August 29) but collector Avinash Lawania did not allow stating that there was no permission from administration to hold elections during pandemic.

Aditya Manya Jain, MD, Kalpatru Multiplier Limited, who is also contesting elections, said Bhopal Chamber of Commerce had sought appropriate permission for elections on September 5. “But election officer failed to take it,” he added.

Traders have alleged that there are 1,962 voters while actual voters are over 4,000. The executive body did not allow all to cast vote as they did not deposit activities fee. Only almost 50 per cent of voters will exercise their frenchise, according to Bhopal Chamber of Commerce.

The reason

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce election officer Mukeh Sen told Free Press that Chamber charges Rs 200 annually. Many traders have not deposited it in last nine years. “We have sent letter to clear dues. Even reminders were sent but they did respond. So, we debarred them from casting vote,” he added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Money withdrawn using fake death certificates of 23 beneficiaries of government...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal