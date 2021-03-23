Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal active Covid-19 cases still outstrip Indore’s

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported 385 corona cases on Tuesday. Active cases in Bhopal continued to be more than those in Indore. Bhopal reported 2,525 active cases, while Indore reported 2,176 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,502 corona cases, taking the infection tally to 278,577 and toll to 3,912 with four deaths. The corona-positive rate is 6.5 per cent in the state. The number of active cases went up to 9,292 with 23,086 samples sent for the testing, while 134 samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 387 corona cases and its tally rose to 64,896 and toll to 945, while Jabalpur reported 676 active cases with 124 fresh corona cases. Gwalior reported 282 active cases with 37 fresh corona cases. Sagar reported 209 active cases with 45 corona cases and Ujjain reported 334 active cases with 33 corona cases, while Khargone reported 181 active cases with 39 corona cases.