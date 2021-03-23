Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal active Covid-19 cases still outstrip Indore’s

BHOPAL: Bhopal reported 385 corona cases on Tuesday. Active cases in Bhopal continued to be more than those in Indore. Bhopal reported 2,525 active cases, while Indore reported 2,176 active cases.
Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,502 corona cases, taking the infection tally to 278,577 and toll to 3,912 with four deaths. The corona-positive rate is 6.5 per cent in the state. The number of active cases went up to 9,292 with 23,086 samples sent for the testing, while 134 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 387 corona cases and its tally rose to 64,896 and toll to 945, while Jabalpur reported 676 active cases with 124 fresh corona cases. Gwalior reported 282 active cases with 37 fresh corona cases. Sagar reported 209 active cases with 45 corona cases and Ujjain reported 334 active cases with 33 corona cases, while Khargone reported 181 active cases with 39 corona cases.
Betul reported 317 active cases with 58 corona cases, while Chhindwara reported 222 active cases with 27 corona cases. Barwarni reported 103 active cases with 23 corona cases, Khandwa reported 138 active cases with 10 corona cases and Burhanpur reported 130 active cases with 21 corona cases.
A few districts performed extremely well in controlling corona. Bhind has only five active cases with no fresh corona case, while Ashok Nagar has only 12 active cases and Niwari has only 10 active cases, but both did not have any fresh corona case. Similarly, Chhatarpur has only nine active cases with 3 corona cases and Morena has 12 active cases with only one corona case.
