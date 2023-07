Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Sitasharan Sharma and chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav have performed bhoomi pujan for various projects worth Rs 3.68 crore.

President of MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma, MLA’s representative Mahendra Yadav, deputy chairman of Nagar Palika Abhay Verma, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey and others were present at the event. The bhoomi pujan of projects was performed as part of Vikas Parv.