Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Performed, Finished Works Inaugurated In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The approved construction work of Nagar Palika Parishad of Narmadapuram will begin as part of Vikas Parv. A few projects started during the tenure of the present Parishad were inaugurated.

Legislator of Narmadapuram Sitasharan Sharma, chairperson of Nagarpalika Parishad Neetu Yadav, vice chairman Abhay Verma, Piyush Sharma, representative of the legislator Mahendra Yadav and several councillors were present during the inauguration of some projects and performed bhoomi pujan for some.

The projects were worth Rs 1.70 crore. Sharma said a lot of development had taken place in Narmadapuram district under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The people of all categories are getting the benefits of the schemes launched by Chauhan, Sharma said.

Neetu Mahendra Yadav said a lot of development work had been done in wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 because of efforts by the legislator. She said development work worth Rs 3.68 crore had been done in ward number 4, 5, 6 and 28. There will be many more development in the coming days, she said.

