e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra: Places of religious worship to reopen for devotees from October 7Maharashtra to reopen schools from October 4, informs minister Varsha Gaikwad
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:01 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind Taekwondoin Gaurav Yadav to fight at World Ranking Test Games in Russia

Gaurav, who plays in 54 kg weight category, is the only entry from Madhya Pradesh.
Staff Reporter
Gaurav Yadav |

Gaurav Yadav |

Advertisement

Bhopal: Taekwondoin from Bhind, Gaurav Yadav, has been selected for the International Ranking Test Games to be held in Russia and Albania.

He has already left for Russia for the tournament that began Friday. The Russia part of the championship will conclude on September 27. The second part of the tournament will begin on October 2 and will conclude on October 4.

Gaurav will then finalise his spot in the top 20 Taekwondoins in India.

Gaurav plays in 54 kg weight category. He is the only entry from the Madhya Pradesh.

His coach Radhe Gopal said, “Gaurav began his journey from Bhind. He was then selected for the academy in Bhopal.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Controversy erupts between Gurjar-Kshatriya over Mihir Bhoj's statue; buses...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal