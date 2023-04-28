Madhya Pradesh: Bhind municipality clerk caught taking bribe of Rs 55,000

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Lokayukta police team caught a clerk posted in Bhind municipality for taking bribe of Rs 55,000 on Friday. The accused tried to run away and attacked the team. He was arrested later.

Gwalior SP Rameshwar Yadav told media that complainant Vipin Jain, resident of Madhoganj Haat, had applied for mutation of house records in Bhind municipality. The grade III clerk Ajay Rajawat demanded Rs 1 lakh for the mutation. The matter was reported to the police.

Meanwhile, the clerk agreed to settle the deed for Rs 55,000. On Friday, complainant reached office and handed over the amount to clerk. As soon as the clerk took the amount, the trap team reached the office and caught him.

The clerk grew aggressive and attacked the team but the police took control over the accused and arrested him. The accused was released on bail by the police.