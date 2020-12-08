Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in BJP-ruled state

Bhopal: The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions and supported by the Congress and other organisations evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday barring sporadic protests.
In Gwalior district, police used water cannons to disperse agitators who were led by a Congress leader. Shops remained open in several cities even as Congress workers took out rallies appealing shopkeepers to down shutters.
In Morena, the Lok Sabha constituency of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the bandh evoked a mixed response as farmers couldn't reach the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) to sell their produce.
Functioning of APMCs in many parts of the central Indian state, including in Bhopal, was affected as farmers failed to reach the market yards to sell their produce. Bhopal vegetable market, however, functioned normally.
In Gwalior, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a sit-in protest outside the residence of Tomar, following which police detained 50 of them. In Bhopal, farmers tried to take out a march on the residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh, but police stopped it midway in Chuna Bhatti area.
Congress workers led by former union minister Arun Yadav and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kailash Mishra led a protest in Bhopal's New Market area. Mishra claimed that most of the markets in Old Bhopal remained closed as part of the shutdown. He said workers of the Congress urged shopkeepers to down shutters in different areas. However, most of the shops in Bhopal remained open.
Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should meet farmers, who are staging protestson the borders of Delhi in biting cold, and sort out their problems. "The Centre should withdraw the three anti-farmer laws. The congress is with agriculturists," he said.
