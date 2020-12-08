Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in BJP-ruled state

In Morena, the Lok Sabha constituency of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the bandh evoked a mixed response as farmers couldn't reach the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) to sell their produce.

Functioning of APMCs in many parts of the central Indian state, including in Bhopal, was affected as farmers failed to reach the market yards to sell their produce. Bhopal vegetable market, however, functioned normally.

In Gwalior, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a sit-in protest outside the residence of Tomar, following which police detained 50 of them. In Bhopal, farmers tried to take out a march on the residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh, but police stopped it midway in Chuna Bhatti area.