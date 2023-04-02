Madhya Pradesh: Betul win first match at night kabaddi contest

Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day night Kabaddi competition began here on Saturday night. The competition is ongoing on Atal sports premises in which both men and women teams from various districts are participating.

The first match was played between the teams of Betul and Seoni-Malwa, in which Betul emerged winner by trampling Seoni-Malwa by 45 points. In the second match played between Ujjain and Jamani, Ujjain won by seven points.

The third match witnessed the clash between Jamani and Seoni-Malwa, at the end of which the Jamani team finished as the winner with 26 points. The fourth match was held between Betul and Seoni-Malwa, in which Betul again won by one point.

The women’s teams participating in the competition who finished as winner were awarded a cash prize of over Rs 10,000 while the team which stood second was awarded a cash prize of Rs 7,100. Vikram Suryawanshi, a member of the organising committed told the media that the night kabaddi competition was being organised for the first time in Seoni-Malwa. The matches continued till late night, he added.

