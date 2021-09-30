Madhya Pradesh: Betul girl violated by contractor in Kerala was minor, say police

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal girl violated by a contractor in Udhai village in Kerala was minor, said senior police officers.

The girl, a resident of a village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, had gone to Kerala along with her relatives and other villagers to earn a living.

The contractor under whom she was working violated her and pressured her to marry him.

The contractor alleged that he had given Rs 200,000 to the girl, but the girl and her family members denied it.

According to reports, the girl escaped the clutches of the contractor with the help of her younger brother and returned to her native village in Betul.

The contractor, however, did not stop chasing her. He also came to her village and told her parents that he would marry her.

The villagers called a Panchayat to take a decision on the issue, but its members did not support the girl and advised her parents to send her to Kerala along with the contractor.

Finding no way out, the parents of the girl complained to the superintendent of police about the incident.

The police took the statements of her family members and conducted a medical examination of the girl.

Deputy inspector general of police Deepika Suri said that the police had registered a case against the contractor under section 376 (n) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the grounds of the girl’s statement.

They have also sent the case diary to the Kerala police as the incident of rape occurred in a village in that state, Suri said.

When the incident took place the girl was minor and the police would quiz the contractor and the family members of girl to know about giving money by the agent to her parents, Suri further said.

