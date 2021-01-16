Madhya Pradesh: Besides health workers, doctors, too, put their best foot forward

Doctors come forward

Besides health workers, doctors, too, came forward for vaccination at both the places. Dr Ajay Goenka, chairman of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Dr Rajesh Sharma, medical superintendent (Hamidia Hospital) and Dr ID Chaurasia were given shots at GMC. Apart from these doctors, Dr RK Jain of TB Hospital got his shot at GMC, while Dr Dinesh Garg was administered a shot at JP Hospital. Similarly, MS Khan was also given a shot at JP Hospital. Employees’ union leader Surendra Singh Kaurav received his shot at JP Hospital. GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar was left out of the vaccination exercise as her name did not appear in the list at GMC.

Dr Ajay Goenka, managing director, Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, along with other renowned specialists, was at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) to get the coronavirus vaccine on Day One.

‘Vaccination for survival’

"Without vaccination, humanity can’t survive. Only because of vaccination, we’ve eradicated, or eliminated, the threats of various diseases. There should be no doubt about any vaccination," said Dr Ajay Goenka, managing director, Chirayu Medical College and Hospital.

‘Consent despite doubts’

"Despite doubts, I gave my consent when I was asked to take the vaccine. Doubts about vaccine efficacy have been raised. I thought that, if I take the vaccine first, others will be motivated," remarked Dr Rajesh Sharma, director, Narmada Trauma Centre.

‘Leading from the front’

"We should lead from the front at this moment to motivate others to get vaccinated. It’s a good thing that we now have a vaccine against the coronavirus," Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital, said.

‘When my turn comes…’

"The GMC list doesn’t have my name, so I didn’t get a shot. I’m still there. When my name appears on the list, I’ll surely get my vaccine dose," Dr Aruna Kumar, GMC dean, remarked.