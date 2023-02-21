Madhya Pradesh: Benefits under welfare schemes distributed during Vikas Yatra

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Welfare projects worth crores of rupees were inaugurated and Bhoomipujan of several schemes performed at Simria, Kevlari, Khaijramafi, Surajpura, Jhamra, Pipria and Buxwaha where the Vikas Yatra reached, official sources said on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Panchayat Heera Singh Rajput announced that he would give Rs 4.50 lakh to the temple at ward number 3 in Simaria.

Rajput also addressed a meeting. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party worked for development which is apparent everywhere.

If the development work done by the BJP is assessed, people should look back to the rule of the Congress, he said, adding that there were neither any roads nor any proper power supply.

Nevertheless, the BJP government constructed roads in different parts of the state, provided power supply and provided financial help to the poor through various welfare schemes, Rajput said.

Rajput also distributed benefits of Ladli Lakshmi Yojna, Ayushman cards and benefits under Sambal Yojna

