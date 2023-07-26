Madhya Pradesh: Behna Presents Six-Foot-Long Rakhi To CM In Nasrullganj

FPJ

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): A Ladli Behna (dear sister) has gifted a Rakhi with six-foot-long cord to her brother, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bherunda in Nasrullaganj.

A resident of Bherunda, Manju Ravi Malviya, took ten hours to make the Rakhi and presented it to Chouhan at Gopalpur on Tuesday when took part in Vikas Parv Yatra.

The Rakhi was gifted to the Chief Minister for launching Ladli Behna Yojna for women.

Chouhan said the Yojna was launched to empower women. A sum of Rs 1,000 is given to the women under the scheme, but the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 in the coming days, Chouhan said.

