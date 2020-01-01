Madhya Pradesh beats economic slowdown; investments in state up by 52%

BHOPAL: At a time when all figures related to industrial growth are in negative, investments in Madhya Pradesh have shown an upward trend in past one year.

According to AKVN (Augyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam) officials, investments in state have grown by 52% in the year 2019 (from January to December).

Overall MP has been successful in attracting an investment of Rs 7365.562 crore in 2019, said principal secretary industries, Rajesh Rajora.

He said that in corresponding time in 2018, MP could attract an investment of Rs 4860.64 crores only.

The investment made in various industries in the year 2019 created employment opportunities for 18,940 people.

Allotment of land to industrial sectors too was in rise in comparison to previous year. Kamal Nath government allotted 773.29 acres in the year 2019 whereas the in the same period in 2018 only 463.07 acres was allotted for the same purpose. Land allotment for industrial use has shown a growth of 67%.

Rs 32,500 cr investment in MSME sector creates 1,09,210 job days: MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector too showed encouraging results considering overall economic situation in and around MP. According to the figures provided by the industries department, an overall investment of Rs 32,500 crore has been made in the MSME units across the state creating opportunity for 1,09,210 job days