Madhya Pradesh: Be ready to pay Rs 500 if moving without mask

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Avinash Lawania on Tuesday ordered to impose fine of Rs 500 on people found moving out of house without masks. Earlier, the fine was Rs 100. The order comes as South Africaís coronavirus variant Omicron has emerged as global health threat.

Action will be taken against organisations if their employees are not fully vaccinated. There is no provision for home isolation if anybody found is corona infected. The infected person will have to be admitted in the hospital.

The number of corona cases has increased. In 14 days, 79 cases have been reported in the state capital. Within 24 hours, 14 cases have been found in Bhopal, which is two-thirds of the cases found in the state.

In such a situation, the government is advising people to wear masks and keep social distancing. Despite this, there is a lack of awareness in the markets. So, now there will be strictness again.

Collector Lavania had attended the emergency meeting called by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. After the meeting, he issued orders regarding masks.

The collector told all the officers that no person should come to office without mask and without being fully vaccinated. Collector has instructed all the SDMs to start a mask checking campaign in the district. For that, instructions have been given to restart patrolling in markets and to make public announcements.

In the order issued on Tuesday, it has been said that the guests coming to the wedding ceremony and people employed as caterers, music band players should be fully vaccinated.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner KVS Chaudhary has issued instructions to incharge of all zones in this regard.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:27 PM IST