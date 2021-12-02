Madhya Pradesh: Be ready to listen to Ramdhun for throwing garbage on roads

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Municipal Corporation has come up with an idea of playing ‘Ramdhun’ outside the residences of those who throw household garbage on roads.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held recently in which officials of district administration and Municipal Corporation were present.

The administration has also decided to form a team of children in each locality to demoralise those who throw garbage on roads, instead of giving it to garbage collection vehicles of the corporation.

Despite all the efforts, Gwalior failed to make it to the top-10 list in Swachchhata ranking.

Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation, Kishore Kanyal said that several awareness campaigns for proper disposal of household garbage were being done. “We have decided to play ramdhun in front of the houses of those who frequently throw garbage on the road. If they will change their habit, then action will be taken against them. We have been putting out all efforts to make the city clean,” he said.

Sources said that the corporation had roped in Bhajan Mandali of the town.

Congress spokesperson, RP Singh, however, termed it as ‘Nautanki’. “Instead of listening to citizens’ grievances and helping them, the administration is going to organize Bhajan-Kirtan. Are they joking or running the administration?” he said.

