Madhya Pradesh: Bargi Congress MLA's son commits suicide, reason unknown

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A son of a Congress MLA Sajay Yadav from Bargi constituency in Jabalpur has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from a revolver, sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at MLA's residence in Hathital locality under Gorakhpur police station on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Yadav's younger son Vibhu Yadav, 16, shot himself on his head in the changing room of his bedroom. On hearing the sound of gunshot, family members ran to his room and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police sources said that revolver was registered in the name of Sanjay Yadav.

Additional Superintedent of Police (ASP), Rohit Kashwani said that a case had been registered and invesitgation was on to ascertain as to what prompted the minor boy to take extreme steps.

Police sources said that a handwritten note had been recovered from spot. However, the content of the note could not be accessed till filing of the report.

As soon as news about the incident spread like wildfire, a large number of people including senior Congress Leaders thronged outside the hospital.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:49 PM IST