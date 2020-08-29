Madhya Pradesh: Barbs over rainfall weigh heavy on political parties

Comments on rainfall have weighed heavy on all political parties.

At the beginning of the monsoon, when it did not rain last year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the Congress government ‘inauspicious.’

After that, it has rained so much, so that all the dams began to overflow, and the gates of Bhadbhada dam in Bhopal, were opened 11 times.

After the way the BJP criticised the Congress government, the opposition took the ruling to task for shortage of rainfall at the beginning of the monsoon this year.

Former Congress leaders wrote on social media that, as an inauspicious government took over the reins of power in the state, rainfall has stopped.

Nevertheless, after their comments, it has been raining so much, so that the rainfall has broken the records of many years.

Barbs over rainfall were exchanged between the two national parties on earlier occasions, too.

When there was no rain at the beginning of the monsoon this year, many people have organised religious functions to please rain god.

If there is no rainfall, people carry out many rituals out of superstition so that it may rain.

During the past two years, the political parties have been blaming each other for lack of rainfall. But after all that, it rained heavily.