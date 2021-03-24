Madhya Pradesh: Bar licence renewal to be done by collectors, decides Cabinet

BHOPAL: The licence for bars can now be renewed at the district level. The process for renewal of license for liquor manufacturers has also been simplified. These decisions were approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.

State government has simplified the norms for license renewal of bars. Doing away with the current practice of sending the renewal applications to the government now district collectors will approve the renewal, provided all conditions are met.

A senior official said that these provisions already existed in the Excise Act but were not followed. It had become a tradition that all renewal files were sent to the government, this will change from now on.

In another decision, now liquor manufacturers will not have to do a lot of paper formalities for extension of yearly license. The manufacturer can give an undertaking that it has completed all the formalities after which its manufacturing license will be given extension.