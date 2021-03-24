Madhya Pradesh: Bar licence renewal to be done by collectors, decides Cabinet

BHOPAL: The licence for bars can now be renewed at the district level. The process for renewal of license for liquor manufacturers has also been simplified. These decisions were approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday.
State government has simplified the norms for license renewal of bars. Doing away with the current practice of sending the renewal applications to the government now district collectors will approve the renewal, provided all conditions are met.
A senior official said that these provisions already existed in the Excise Act but were not followed. It had become a tradition that all renewal files were sent to the government, this will change from now on.
In another decision, now liquor manufacturers will not have to do a lot of paper formalities for extension of yearly license. The manufacturer can give an undertaking that it has completed all the formalities after which its manufacturing license will be given extension.
The state cabinet also approved the proposal for upgradation and extension of Gandhi Medical College. An amount of Rs 316 crores was approved for the upgradation.
The cabinet also approved the proposal for establishment of a Viral Research and Diagnostic laboratory in Sagar.
The state cabinet approved the proposal to allot land for the Sainik School in Bhind. The state government has decided to allot 50 acres and Rs 3 crores for this purpose. Union Defense Ministry has approved Rs 100 acres for the Sainik School in Bhind.
Rs 10 k honorarium for two journalists: Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet approved Rs 10,000 per month honorarium for two ailing journalists. It wasn’t on the agenda of the cabinet but breaking traditions, CM Shivraj introduced it in the cabinet and approved the honorarium for journalist Sunil Tiwari and Narendra Kulsrehtha. Both these journalists are seriously ill for a long time.
