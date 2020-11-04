Madhya Pradesh bans sale of Chinese crackers

BHOPAL: The state government has banned sale of Chinese and other foreign firecrackers. Besides the sale Chinese firecrackers, their use has also been disallowed.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on law and order on Wednesday. Action will be taken under the Explosives Act against those selling Chinese crackers, Chouhan said. One can be imprisoned for two years for violating the Act. Chinese firecrackers should neither be stored nor sold nor be used, Chouhan said.

The firecrackers carrying the images of gods or goddesses were also banned. Chouhan took feedback on gang rape cases. He said a task force should be set up to handle such incidents.

He asked the administration to take stringent action against criminals, especially against those who harass women. Chouhan directed the officials that illegal mining and transportation of sand and other minerals should be immediately stopped.

Chouhan said action should be taken against fake chit fund companies. The action should be taken not only against the agents but also against their owners, he said.

Keeping in view the deaths due to spurious liquor in Ujjain, Chouhan asked the officials to launch a campaign against manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor.

CM urges people to shun Chinese goods in Diwali

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to shun Chinese goods in this Diwali and buy Indian items to celebrate the festival. He also urged the people to buy such items as are made in the state to benefit local entrepreneurs.