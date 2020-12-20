Madhya Pradesh: Banks directed to stop disbursing loans to youth under CM scheme; Congress condemns govt move

Bhopal: The state government has issued orders to the banks to stop disbursing the loans to the youths. Congress has criticised the government decision.

The department of micro, small, medium industry department has issued the orders to the state level bankers committee (SLBC) to stop disbursing the amount under the CM Yuva Udhaymi, Employment and Agriculture entrepreneur scheme, till further orders.

The decision was taken by the department in the meeting held on December 14th and the order was released on Friday.

The Congress state media vice president, Bhupendra Gupta, alleges that on the one hand, the state government portrays themselves as friends of youths and to lure them in the by-election various schemes were launched.

But now, he said, when the youths and their parents came under their effect and voted the BJP in the by-elections, now their motive had been satisfied, so the government had put the scheme on hold.

He also added that the government had betrayed with the lakhs of youth by closing the scheme in the corona pandemic situation.

In the current year not even a single youth had got the loan to established his venture. The department had not allocated the physical and financial target for the year.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udhami Yojna, the loan of Rs 10 lakh to 2 crores is given. To obtain the loan the entrepreneur had to deposit the 15 per cent margin money and he had to pay 5 per cent interest on the loan.

Under the Mukhya Mantri self-employment scheme Yojna the loan of 50,000 to 10 lakh is given. One has to deposit 15 per cent of the margin money and have to pay 5 per cent interest annually. And Mukhya Mandtri Krishak Udhami the loan of Rs 10 lakh to 2 crores is given.

The principal secretary of MSME department Vivek Porwal informed “We wanted to make changes in the present schemes and wanted to make them more effective. So we have decided to put a small break and shortly the schemes will be launched with new and fresh shape”.