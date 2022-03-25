Madhya Pradesh: Bankers to strike work on Monday, Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bankers of the state have come forward in support of the demands of trade unions, said the general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association VK Sharma on Friday. The bankers in Bhopal staged a protest meet on Friday evening in front of the zonal office of UCO Bank before going on a two day strike on Monday and Tuesday in support of the trade unions.

The local bankers associated with the MBEA, All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association and Bank Employees Federation of India gathered in front of the UCO bank and discussed the work plan of the strike they will hold to support the cause of the 10 trade unions in their 12-point charter of demand, said Sharma. He said the protest meet was held on Friday to discuss the agenda of the bankers that they wished to include with the traders' movement.

No banking service for four days

There will be no banking services for four consecutive days beginning today. The bankers' strike on Monday and Tuesday across the nation would mean a four-day of no banking facility available for the customers. Since this would be the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday officially and then on Monday and Tuesday due to bankers' strike. There are 300 bank branches in the capital city which will remain open on Monday and Tuesday but will not have staff to cater to the needs of the customers, said MP Bank Employees Association VK Sharma.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:13 PM IST