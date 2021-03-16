Madhya Pradesh: Ban on transfers to be lifted on May 1

Bhopal: The government is going to lift the ban on transfers on May 1. Officers will be transferred from May 1 to May 31.

According to the transfer policy, the incharge ministers will have the right to transfer officers within the district.

Nevertheless, the right to transfer from one district to another will be with the minister of the department concerned.

The Chief Minister will have the right to transfer the class one officers. Earlier, it was decided that the transfers would be done from April 1 to April 30. The cabinet has, however, decided to change the date from April to May 1. Therefore transfers will begin from that day.

According to the transfer policy, those who are afflicted with the coronavirus will get relief from being shifted. Decision on such cases will be taken after examining the person concerned. The in charge or the minister of the department will not be able to transfer those officers who have been shifted in the past one year. Such officials will be transferred only through the Chief Minister Coordination.

Nevertheless, the education department will make a different policy for transfers of its officials.

Any controversy in transfers will be solved through the Chief Minister. The Congress government lifted ban on transfers in June 2019 for one month.

The ban continued after that because of the corona pandemic and the lockdown. All transfers were done through the Chief Minister Coordination during that period.

Every district to get women's police station

The Cabinet has okayed women police station (PS) in every district. Currently, only 11 districts have them. Now, remaining 42 districts too would get such PS. A force of 1, 470 cops has been sanctioned for these police stations. Hence, government would not face any financial burden. On the International Women's Day, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made this announcement.

Milk distribution in Anganwadis thrice a week

Cabinet has decided that at Anganwadi centres children aged between three and six years will get milk thrice a week. The scheme is being re-launched. The Cabinet also okayed sale of Guna bus stand through tender. The Cabinet has also approved registry and other formalities in this regard.