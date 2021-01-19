Madhya Pradesh: Ban on transfers to be lifted from April 1 to 30, says chief minister

BHOPAL: The government plans to lift the ban on transfers from April 1 to April 30. There will be no shifting of officers throughout the year after that. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the above statements at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The transfer policy will be rational and based on humanity and administrative needs, he said. He directed all the departments to make preparations for transfers. The ban on transfers has not been lifted since 2017.

In the tenure of Kamal Nath as chief minister and in that of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, many officers have been transferred. Now, their files are being sent to the chief minister through Samanvay (coordination). The ministers will get an opportunity to be transferred according to their choice. Chouhan told the ministers to give a new idea or Navachar for their respective departments, and that concept would be implemented after discussion in the Cabinet.

The ministers should also know about the other departments, he said, adding that they must also take feedback on the activities of the government. He also advised the ministers to review the work and schemes of their departments. Chouhan said the ministers should keep in mind that mafia had to be eradicated. The government is continuously reviewing the action against the mafia, he said.

The government is organising job fairs across the state on Wednesday, and ministers should take part in it, the Chief Minister said. He congratulated the ministers on paddy purchase and said, after wheat, the state created a record of sorts in buying paddy.