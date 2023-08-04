Madhya Pradesh: Bamitha Police Crack Two Robbery Cases, Nab Three Accused In Connection With The Crime

FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bamitha police have Chhatarpur claimed to have cracked two robbery cases that took place in July 2023, and have apprehended a total of three accused in connection with the crimes, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that in the first case, a man named Narendra Ahirwar (22) was heading towards Nandlalpura from Bamitha on the night of July 7. Three unidentified persons, laced with arms, had stopped him on the way and had robbed him of a total of Rs 16.7 thousand, said the police. He had approached the cops, after which a case had been registered against the accused at the Bamitha police station.

Similarly, the second such incident had taken place on July 21, when a private company employee named Ravindra Sirothiya was robbed of Rs 4 thousand in cash, as well as his cell phone, bike and other possessions by four unidentified accused. He reported the matter to the Bamitha police, who swung into action and launched investigations.

The cops received a tip-off on Thursday about three suspicious men being spotted near the Swargeshwar Mahadev temple of the town, along with a bike which apparently seemed to have been stolen. The cops hightailed it to the spot and collared the suspects, who were questioned strictly with regard to both the incidents. They confessed to committing both the crimes, after which the cops took them into custody. They seized a bike, several country-made pistols, Rs 7.2 thousand in cash and a bag from their possession, and were produced in the court.

The court has sent them to a five-day police remand, where they will be interrogated further.

