Madhya Pradesh: Balloon cylinder explodes in Chhindwara; two died and three others sustain injury

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Two people including a balloon seller died and three others sustained serious injury after a balloon gas cylinder exploded in Chhindwara on Sunday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police ASP, Sanjeev Uike said that the incident occurred in a fair at a small pond in Subash Nagar. In the incident, the balloon seller Sheikh Ibrahim (Idal Chacha) died on the spot, while three members of a family (Tajuddin Ansari, his wife and his son) passing on the way and another person Suresh Yadav suffered injury.

Tajuddin Ansari died on the way to the hospital while his son, his wife and Yadav are undergoing treatment in the district hospital, Uike added.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was so terrible and it created a stir in the area. The balloon seller Ibrahim was inflating the balloon with gas and suddenly the cylinder exploded.

On getting the information the police rushed to the spot and started the investigation of the blast in the area.

Writing on twitter, Member of Parliament Nakul Nath has expressed his condolences to the deceased and prayed for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:17 PM IST