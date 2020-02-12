Madhya Pradesh: Badminton hall lying unused, players angry

Multai: A badminton hall built by spending a sum of Rs 39 lakh and inaugurated on December 31 last year is lying unused.
The reasons are the civic body which has constructed the hall has neither done the electrification work nor laid the wooden floor there.
Minister of Public Health Engineering, Sukhdev Panse, inaugurated the hall built on the local high school ground.
The hall cannot be used unless the electrification work is done and the wooden floor is laid.
Badminton players in the city told Free Press that they did not know whether the hall would start functioning or not.
They also said the badminton hall might fall to ruins as happened to a community hall in Indira Gandhi ward.
The community hall is lying unused, because the Nagar Palika did not do the electrification work in it.
The hall constructed 20 years ago has turned into ruins.
The officials of Nagar Palika think about a construction work so long as payment is not made to the contractor who does the work, residents in the area said.
They become oblivious of the work once the payment is made to the contractor concerned, the residents said.
The then chairman of Nagar Palika Hemant Sharma presided over the function.
On January 7, the tenure of the former Nagar Parishad ended.
The residents said the hall was inaugurated, because the term of Palika was going to finish.
Since the hall is lying unused there is resentment among the badminton players in the city.
Rs 8 lakh needed for wooden floor
A sum of Rs 8 lakh is needed to lay wooden floor in the hall. Sources in Nagar Palika told Free Press that process to float tender for the work had been completed, but the higher-ups in the civic body had yet to approve it.
The wooden floor may not be laid in six months, sources further said.
On the other hand, Nagar Palika has yet to complete formalities for electrification work.
When the issue was raised before assistant engineer of Nagar Palika RC Gawahade, he said the sub-engineer had gone for training.
The electrification work will be done only after he returns, Gawahade said, adding, process to float tender for wooden floor was also completed.
