Madhya Pradesh: Badminton hall lying unused, players angry

Multai: A badminton hall built by spending a sum of Rs 39 lakh and inaugurated on December 31 last year is lying unused.

The reasons are the civic body which has constructed the hall has neither done the electrification work nor laid the wooden floor there.

Minister of Public Health Engineering, Sukhdev Panse, inaugurated the hall built on the local high school ground.

The hall cannot be used unless the electrification work is done and the wooden floor is laid.

Badminton players in the city told Free Press that they did not know whether the hall would start functioning or not.