Madhya Pradesh: Badland of Chambal again scripts story of ‘Badla'

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The reel-life story of 1972-Bollywood blockbuster Bindiya aur Bandook was enacted in a village Lepa-Bhidosa on the banks of the Chambal river on Friday.

In the film, a woman takes revenge.

On Friday, it all happened because of a woman Rajjo whose husband, Sowran, was liquidated in a dispute with the family of Gajendra Singh Tomar ten years ago.

This was the reason that when the family members were being killed, Rajjo was supplying them cartridges.

Illegal firearms were used to bump off six members of a family in Lepa-Bhidosa village in Morena district on Friday, sources said on Saturday.

There was no gun licence in the name of the murderers. The question is from where they got the weapons.

According to villagers, the murderers had been carrying the arms for a long time, because they often acted as police informers.

This was the reason that nobody dared to ask this question to the killers.

The villagers further said the policemen used to stay at the residence of the murderers who used to pass on every bit of information to the police.

In Friday’s incident, the attackers shot dead Gajendra Singh Tomar and five members of his family, including three women.

The murderers were planning for a long time to wipe out the family of Gajendra Singh Tomar, villagers said.

Ten years ago, when Sowran and Veerbhan, chums of Dheer Singh were killed in a feud with Gajendra Singh Tomar, Dheer Singh became close to the police.

Dheer Singh wanted to take revenge against Gajendra Singh Tomar.

Gradually, he became a police informer, since Dheer Singh knew, if he wished to take revenge, he had to be close to the policemen.

According to his plan, when the son of Sorwan, Ajit and the son of Veerbhan, Bhupendra became adults, Dheer Singh got their names registered in Nagar Rakasha Samiti.

Dheer Singh won the confidence of the police so much that they would never imagine that the man had a sinister design in his mind. Consequently, Bhupendra began to drive a police vehicle, though he was not authorised to do that.

The police were searching for the killers who ran away towards the forest. The police said if the murderers did not surrender within three days, their houses would be demolished.

