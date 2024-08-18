 Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Ramniwas Budholiya, the District Programme Officer of Women and Child Development assured that all efforts would be made at the administrative level to facilitate this.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a gift for Raksha Bandhan, mentally challenged women will get Ayushman cards. It was announced during a Rakhi Milan ceremony by Gramin the Adivasi Samaj Vikas Sanstha on Saturday at Ganga Marriage Garden, Limbodi.

Ramniwas Budholiya, the District Programme Officer of Women and Child Development assured that all efforts would be made at the administrative level to facilitate this.

FPJ Shorts
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back Seat’
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
Viral Video: Drunk Man Abuses Mumbai Policeman At Andheri's Lokhandwala, Netizens Applaud Cop For Keeping Calm
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
'Price Bohot Kam Hai': Netizens React To Real Estate Influencer Ravi Kewalramani's Guide To ₹120 Crore Penthouse In Mumbai's Lower Parel
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!
OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment Exam Objection Window Closes August 22!

Ward 77 Councillor Priyanka Chauhan promised full support in helping these women obtain necessary documents such as Aadhaar cards and eligibility certificates. She even mentioned the possibility of organising camps if needed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Government Cancels 981 Circular Providing Jobs To Those Giving Informnation On...
article-image

Encouraging the women, she emphasised the importance of resilience and the need to keep moving forward, no matter the circumstances. Mentally challenged women residing at the ‘Home Again’ facility handcrafted Rakhis for the event. An art gallery was inaugurated during the event, showcasing a range of items created by the women, including Rakhis and home decor products.

The guests were welcomed in a traditional manner, with Tulsi plants prepared by the women. The celebration concluded with the women tying Rakhis on guests, marking Raksha Bandhan festival. The event was conducted by Pankaj Sharma, the Programme Manager of the Home Again Project, with Soni Dharwa, the Project Coordinator, providing insights into the project.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 

MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 Districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To...

MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 Districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To...

UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...

UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...

Madhya Pradesh: Last-Minute Crackdown On Adulterated Sweets Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh: Last-Minute Crackdown On Adulterated Sweets Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Mother, Daughter Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jabalpur; Son Missing For A Week

Mother, Daughter Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jabalpur; Son Missing For A Week