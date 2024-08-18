Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a gift for Raksha Bandhan, mentally challenged women will get Ayushman cards. It was announced during a Rakhi Milan ceremony by Gramin the Adivasi Samaj Vikas Sanstha on Saturday at Ganga Marriage Garden, Limbodi.

Ramniwas Budholiya, the District Programme Officer of Women and Child Development assured that all efforts would be made at the administrative level to facilitate this.

Ward 77 Councillor Priyanka Chauhan promised full support in helping these women obtain necessary documents such as Aadhaar cards and eligibility certificates. She even mentioned the possibility of organising camps if needed.

Encouraging the women, she emphasised the importance of resilience and the need to keep moving forward, no matter the circumstances. Mentally challenged women residing at the ‘Home Again’ facility handcrafted Rakhis for the event. An art gallery was inaugurated during the event, showcasing a range of items created by the women, including Rakhis and home decor products.

The guests were welcomed in a traditional manner, with Tulsi plants prepared by the women. The celebration concluded with the women tying Rakhis on guests, marking Raksha Bandhan festival. The event was conducted by Pankaj Sharma, the Programme Manager of the Home Again Project, with Soni Dharwa, the Project Coordinator, providing insights into the project.