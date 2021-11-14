Madhya Pradesh: Ayurveda and Panchkarma cure disease in three months

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): India is known as Diabetes Capital†of the world. Dr Rahul Mandole, Madhavbaug's Mumbai-based Research head, stated this while citing World Health Organizationís figures to substantiate his claim.

'In every family, at least one patient is diabetic. A misconception is widespread that diabetes is incurable. One can only keep it under control with lifelong dependence on medicines and insulin,' he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

The complications resulting from diabetes such as cardiac problems, heart attack, kidney failure and poor eyesight are common not only in people above 40 years of age but those below 30.

Faulty lifestyles and lack of knowledge about the disease are the main culprits, said Dr Mandole, while stating that the Ayurvedic Panchkarma system is panacea for diabetic patients.

†He said patients, as part of research, were administered diet boxes and diabetes reversal Panchkarma treatment for three months. The test verified that the sugar levels of the patients were normal even after consumption of 75g of sugar.

In other words, the digestive capacity of these patients for sugar was at par with non-diabetic people. The same patients were further monitored by a team of doctors without administering them allopathic medicine. Their Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT) was reexamined after a year, together with the examination of HbA1c, which showed a tri-monthly average of sugar levels.

Out of 82 patients, 76 recorded a normal range of HbA1c, even after a year. The conclusion was that the blood sugar level in 92% of patients was normal even without medication. In other words, the patients became non-diabetic, he added.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:06 PM IST