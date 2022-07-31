Madhya Pradesh awarded for promoting local fairs, festivals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism has won two national awards for promoting fairs and festivals of Madhya Pradesh and also for its well–maintained hotels.

The awards were presented at the 8th edition of International Tourism Conclave and Travel Awards held at Chandigarh recently. On behalf of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, deputy director Yuvraj Padole and general manager Surendra Pratap Singh received the awards.

Principal secretary ,tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that it was a matter of great pleasure that Madhya Pradesh Tourism has been honoured with awards in various categories this time too. “With these awards, we will set high national standards in the field of hospitality and services. Being honoured with these awards in the presence of senior officials of tourism boards, tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), stakeholders excites us to do even better,” he added.

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation S Vishwanathan said that apart from being happy on receiving the award, it also gives inspiration to expand and increase the facilities of tourists progressively. “In future, we will try to innovate and make our units even better, hotels with state-of-the-art tourist facilities,” he said.

Deputy director (Event and Marketing) Tourism Board, Yuvraj Padole made a PPT presentation on the tourist destinations and other tourist attractions in the state.

He said that the state has immense potential for wildlife safaris, natural beauty, adventure activities, campings, water sports, delicious cuisines, heritage sites, tribal culture, handicrafts, wellness and mindful tourism. Due to its geographical location, Madhya Pradesh is called the heart of India. The state is connected to every part of the country by highways and rails and with major parts of the country by air, he added.