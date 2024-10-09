 Madhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours

Kin level allegations against police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours | Representational image

Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The post-mortem of the body of the man, who shot himself dead on Tuesday after killing one person and injuring two members of a family in Moraha area of Chattarpur on Tuesday, was carried out on Wednesday after 26 hourstar of his suicide. The youth, accused of raping a minor girl, tried to force her family members to reach an agreement with him, sources said.

When they refused to do so, he shot at three members of the girl’s family, one of them died in the incident. A team of four doctors carried out the postmortem. According to sources, a bullet was found in the head of the youth whose family members made several allegations against the police.

According to reports, the youth Bhola Ahirwar was on the run after raping the girl three months ago. On Tuesday morning, he shot at the girl’s grandfather, uncle and at the survivor.  Her grandfather died on the spot, and the girl and her uncle were sent to a hospital. Bhola wrote a post on social media, informing the police about his location.

Read Also
MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In...
article-image

Meanwhile, the police declared a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest. As soon as the police got information about his location, they swung into action and reached the location mentioned by Bhola. No sooner had he seen the police, Bhola shot himself dead. There were several questions over his suicide.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: Jodhpur Woman Dies Due To Congo Fever In Ahmedabad
Rajasthan: Jodhpur Woman Dies Due To Congo Fever In Ahmedabad
Chhattisgarh: Man Born Hindu, Certified As Muslim, Fights To Restore His Previous Identity
Chhattisgarh: Man Born Hindu, Certified As Muslim, Fights To Restore His Previous Identity
Chhattisgarh: 2 Die In Chhui Mine Collapse In Sarguja
Chhattisgarh: 2 Die In Chhui Mine Collapse In Sarguja
Mumbai Aqua Line Metro Misery: Glitches, Gimmicks, Gaps
Mumbai Aqua Line Metro Misery: Glitches, Gimmicks, Gaps

Inspector general of police Sagar said there was an encounter between the police and Ahirwar who, out of fear of the police, shot himself dead. A relative of the accused, KL Ahirwar, said Bhola was so harassed that he had committed suicide. There may have been someone else behind the incident, he said, adding that there were some disputes over a few objectionable photographs, but Bhola was falsely implicated in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours

Madhya Pradesh: 475 Families Displaced Due To Resai Project Allotted Land

Madhya Pradesh: 475 Families Displaced Due To Resai Project Allotted Land

Navratri 2024: From Disneyland To Ayodhya Mandir, 7 Best Pandals In Bhopal You Must Visit

Navratri 2024: From Disneyland To Ayodhya Mandir, 7 Best Pandals In Bhopal You Must Visit

'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This...

'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This...

MP October 9 Weather Update: Monsoon Stalls In Jabalpur & 20 Other Districts; Rain Expected Before...

MP October 9 Weather Update: Monsoon Stalls In Jabalpur & 20 Other Districts; Rain Expected Before...