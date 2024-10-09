Madhya Pradesh: Autopsy Of Youth’s Body Who Shot Self Dead Carried Out After 26 Hours | Representational image

Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The post-mortem of the body of the man, who shot himself dead on Tuesday after killing one person and injuring two members of a family in Moraha area of Chattarpur on Tuesday, was carried out on Wednesday after 26 hourstar of his suicide. The youth, accused of raping a minor girl, tried to force her family members to reach an agreement with him, sources said.

When they refused to do so, he shot at three members of the girl’s family, one of them died in the incident. A team of four doctors carried out the postmortem. According to sources, a bullet was found in the head of the youth whose family members made several allegations against the police.

According to reports, the youth Bhola Ahirwar was on the run after raping the girl three months ago. On Tuesday morning, he shot at the girl’s grandfather, uncle and at the survivor. Her grandfather died on the spot, and the girl and her uncle were sent to a hospital. Bhola wrote a post on social media, informing the police about his location.

Meanwhile, the police declared a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest. As soon as the police got information about his location, they swung into action and reached the location mentioned by Bhola. No sooner had he seen the police, Bhola shot himself dead. There were several questions over his suicide.

Inspector general of police Sagar said there was an encounter between the police and Ahirwar who, out of fear of the police, shot himself dead. A relative of the accused, KL Ahirwar, said Bhola was so harassed that he had committed suicide. There may have been someone else behind the incident, he said, adding that there were some disputes over a few objectionable photographs, but Bhola was falsely implicated in the case.