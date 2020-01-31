Madhya Pradesh: Automobile dealers to face action over tax evasion

BHOPAL: In wake of reports of tax evasion by automobile showrooms, the road transport department and economic offences wing may extend their searches all across state. The RTO officials have received inputs about the tax evasion by automobile dealers during the festival season last year.
On Thursday, RTO and EOW officials conducted a joint search on the two automobile showrooms here in state capital. Various documents including invoices, gate pass, tax receipt and others papers were collected from the showrooms.
RTO officials are carrying out assessment work and shortly the report will be submitted to the EOW.
RTO Bhopal Sunil Tiwari informed Free Press that the scrutiny of the papers are underway and soon a report will be prepare which would be handed over to EOW for further action. During the festive season, in the month of October and November last year thousands of vehicles were sold at these showrooms, however, the dealers allegedly evaded tax and searches were conducted to establish the truth, the officer said. If any discrepancy is found in context of tax payment, case will be registered against the showroom dealers, Tiwari added.
Similar action by respective RTO and EOW will be taken against auto dealers in other parts of the state as well, he added.
