Madhya Pradesh: Automobile dealers to face action over tax evasion

BHOPAL: In wake of reports of tax evasion by automobile showrooms, the road transport department and economic offences wing may extend their searches all across state. The RTO officials have received inputs about the tax evasion by automobile dealers during the festival season last year.

On Thursday, RTO and EOW officials conducted a joint search on the two automobile showrooms here in state capital. Various documents including invoices, gate pass, tax receipt and others papers were collected from the showrooms.

RTO officials are carrying out assessment work and shortly the report will be submitted to the EOW.