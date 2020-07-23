Madhya Pradesh: Auto-driver raped 13-year-old girl repeatedly in Sukhi Sewaniya, held

BHOPAL: An auto driver was arrested on Thursday for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old tribal girl in Sukhisewania. The victim told the police that the accused raped her for the first time in March this year. He also threatened her of dire consequences and later taking advantage of the fear kept on raping her.
The girl’s family came to know of the incident when she narrated the ordeal to her mother as the accused was exerting pressure on her to continue the relationship.
The victim told the police that she lives in Sukhisewana. In March, accused Batla aka Abhishek (21) arrived at her house when she was standing at the door while her family members were asleep inside.
The accused asked her to accompany him to nearby place so that they could talk. The unsuspecting girl, who knew Batla, went with him. He took her to an isolated place and raped her.
The victim told the cops that she did not inform the family out of fear. A few days later, the accused again raped her taking advantage of her fear.
The victim said that Batla again asked her to accompany him on Monday but she refused. An angry Batla threatened her of dire consequences if she did not comply with his diktat. The girl unable to take the ordeal anymore, shared it with her family, who took her to police station. An FIR was later registered against the accused for rape and under the POCSO Act.
