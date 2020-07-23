Madhya Pradesh: Auto-driver raped 13-year-old girl repeatedly in Sukhi Sewaniya, held

BHOPAL: An auto driver was arrested on Thursday for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old tribal girl in Sukhisewania. The victim told the police that the accused raped her for the first time in March this year. He also threatened her of dire consequences and later taking advantage of the fear kept on raping her.

The girl’s family came to know of the incident when she narrated the ordeal to her mother as the accused was exerting pressure on her to continue the relationship.

The victim told the police that she lives in Sukhisewana. In March, accused Batla aka Abhishek (21) arrived at her house when she was standing at the door while her family members were asleep inside.