Madhya Pradesh: Authorities told to arrest corona spread in Balaghat and Sehore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan instructed officials to focus on Balaghat and Sehore which for the past few days have been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. While neighbouring Sehore has 376 active cases, the figure at Balaghat stands at 305. Infection rate is 2.57 per cent in Balaghat and 2.11 per cent in Sehore.

Chouhan, reviewing the corona status through video conferencing here on Tuesday, said that corona rate is consistently coming down for the last three weeks and now has dropped by 37 per cent. Recovery rate is 88.4 per cent, while mortality rate is 1.78 in Madhya Pradesh, said CM , adding that active cases which once stood at 20,000 have come down to 14,932. “Beds are available in all the districts in sufficient numbers for the treatment of corona patients. Similarly, there is sufficient oxygen availability, said Chouhan, adding that industries will also get required oxygen.

“Indore and Bhopal are reporting maximum corona cases. Indore reported 418 and Bhopal reports 213 on Monday. The infection rate in Indore is 1.59 % and in Bhopal 1.15%. The situation in districts is satisfactory. The growth rate is 0.51 % in Gwalior and Ujjain and 0.27 % in Morena.”

ACS Mohammed Suleman said, “Health secretary Ministry of Health and family welfare(MoHFW) Lav Agrawal instructed to have a cold –chain for corona vaccine.” Chief minister instructed to take initiatives in this connection.

Suleman further said, “ There are 55 per cent patients at home isolation and 45 per cent patients are in hospitals. The patients are being monitored through Covid command control system.”