Madhya Pradesh: Authorities Crack Down On Sand Mafia In Bhind

Representative image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Illegally dumped sand has been seized by the authorities at the Sindh river in Bhind District.

The Bhind Police Chief assigned Anita Gurjar, the in-charge of Bhind Police Station, to lead the operation. Accompanied by a team of mining experts and administrative officers, the joint task force launched a raid on Sunday morning.

During the operation, a significant quantity of unlawfully dumped sand was discovered, serving as concrete evidence of the illegal activities taking place along the river bank.

The illicitly stored sand was found at multiple locations near the Musawali Ghat, known for such practices.