Madhya Pradesh: Attacked by stone mafia, forest team seizes trolley full of illegal stones in movie like chase; WATCH video

A screengrab of the video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A forest team in Gwalior was attacked by the stone mafia while the officials were trying to seize a tractor trolley full of illegal stones on Friday. A video of the forest officials later chasing the vehicle and seizing it has also surfaced on social media.

The incident was reported from Toda village near Satau forest which comes under the Antri police station area of Gwalior. Sanjay Saxena, deputy ranger in-charge of Toda outpost had received information that a truck full of stones was being taken out of the forest area.

Saxena reached the spot with his team and asked the trolley driver to show documents. When the stone mafia could not produce necessary documents, the Forest team seized the tractor trolley and started taking it away.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chase on, even after getting attacked

At the same time, about a dozen people armed with weapons and sticks reached there and pelted stones at the forest personnel, followed by firing in the air. They took away the tractor trolley. But the forest team continued to chase the stone mafia and as soon as it came on the highway, suddenly the trolley overturned and the stone mafia along with the driver fled from the spot leaving the trolley behind.

Forest team has sustained injuries, case registered

After the incident, the deputy ranger informed the District Forest Officer (DFO) and the Antri police about the whole incident. It is being said that the glasses of the forest department's vehicle were also broken in the incident.

DFO Brijendra Srivastava said, “After getting information about the mafia, the forest department team had reached the spot to take action against the stone mafia. In the meantime, the mafia pelted stones at our team and came with sticks and rods to attack the forest personnel. In this incident, some forest officers have sustained injuries. A case has also been registered against the mafia in the matter”.