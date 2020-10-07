Madhya Pradesh: ‘Attack’ on Kamal Nath’s convoy in Anuppur heats up political temperature, Congress alleges BJP, BJYM workers

The alleged attack on the convoy of former chief minister Kamal Nath in Anuppur on Wednesday, has raised the political temperature in the state ahead of the bypolls.
The convoy of former chief minister Kamal Nath was attacked allegedly by the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and BJP in Anuppur on Wednesday, alleged Congress. .
The Congress state president is on a tour campaigning for party candidate for bypolls to Anuppur assembly seat, which has fallen vacant after sitting MLA Bisahulal Singh quit Congress and joined BJP. Currently is a minister in Shivraj Singh Cabinet.
Addressing the media, the Congress state media president Jitu Patwari alleged that the attack on the Nath convoy was pre-planned. Nath was to attend a public meeting and when his convoy was passing through BJP office area, some saffron party workers and BJYM activists and their supporters showed black flags and also pelted stones on the convoy, he alleged.
BJP is shocked to see people coming on foot to attend Congress public meetings and this confidence of voters in Congress have made the saffron party leaders restless and so they are resorting to such tactics, said Patwari.
The former minister PC Sharma termed the attack on Nath’s convoy an ‘attack on democracy’. BJP had toppled the Congress government adopting undemocratic means and now the party wants to win election deploying the same method, said Sharma.
The Congress leader alleged that earlier, the Union minister Narendra Tomar had called upon the party workers to ‘attack’ Congress and ever since then the saffron party workers have become offensive and are resorting to such means.
BJP terms charges baseless
Rubbishing the charges, BJP claimed that Congress, which itself has a history of resorting to such violent tactics , was making baseless allegations. Madhya Pradesh is a state which is known for political harmony, said BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal, refuting the Congress’s charges of BJP sullying the political atmosphere of the state.
But, Congress on the other hand is the party sheltering mafias, spreading violence, he alleged. Congress was behind shameful incidents of blackening SDM’s face, misbehaving with the minister Pradummn Singh Tomar, and till date the party has not expelled the party members responsible for such acts, he added.