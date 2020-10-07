Madhya Pradesh: ‘Attack’ on Kamal Nath’s convoy in Anuppur heats up political temperature, Congress alleges BJP, BJYM workers

The alleged attack on the convoy of former chief minister Kamal Nath in Anuppur on Wednesday, has raised the political temperature in the state ahead of the bypolls.

The convoy of former chief minister Kamal Nath was attacked allegedly by the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and BJP in Anuppur on Wednesday, alleged Congress. .

The Congress state president is on a tour campaigning for party candidate for bypolls to Anuppur assembly seat, which has fallen vacant after sitting MLA Bisahulal Singh quit Congress and joined BJP. Currently is a minister in Shivraj Singh Cabinet.

Addressing the media, the Congress state media president Jitu Patwari alleged that the attack on the Nath convoy was pre-planned. Nath was to attend a public meeting and when his convoy was passing through BJP office area, some saffron party workers and BJYM activists and their supporters showed black flags and also pelted stones on the convoy, he alleged.

BJP is shocked to see people coming on foot to attend Congress public meetings and this confidence of voters in Congress have made the saffron party leaders restless and so they are resorting to such tactics, said Patwari.