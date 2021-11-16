Madhya Pradesh: ATM breakers from Haryana arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ATM breakers from Haryana were arrested by Hanumanganj police, here on Tuesday. The police have seized the equipment, seven ATM cards and Rs 30,000 from the accused, said police.

Additional superintendent of police Ramsnehi Mishra told media that the accused are residents of Haryana and were involved in a series of crime in the city.

The ASP added that the duo had come to Bhopal in intervening night of November 12-13.

They were staying at a hotel situated on Hamidia road. The police were regularly checking the hotels and other places due to visit of PM on November 15.

During the search, the police found the two in the hotel and also equipment and other items. They were not able to explain about the equipment and the other items found in their room.

The police detained them and after investigations, they revealed that they used to break the ATMs with the help of special equipment.

They accepted committing more than one dozen such incidents in which they had taken away the amount from the ATMs.

They had taken a motorcycle on rent and used to search ATMs where the people visiting is low and without any guards. The accused were produced before court.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:58 PM IST