Madhya Pradesh: Impressed by the rich talent of Bhind, actress Preeti Jhangania in 'Ater Mahotsav'

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day ‘Ater Mahotsav’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh Cultural Department began with pomp and show in Ater of Bhind district on Friday late evening.

Cooperative Minister inaugurated the Mahotsav

The Mahotsav was inaugurated by the State Cooperative minister and Ater MLA Arvind Bhadoria. Actor Pravin Dabas and his actress wife Preeti Jhangania inaugurated the ProPanja League organised under the event. Later,the celebrity couple awarded the winners.

Later, local artistes graced the audience with the dance performance.

Tourism being recognised through ProPanja League

Actor Pravin Dabas, while talking to the media, said that tourism is getting recognition through the Propanja league.

Further, he added that there is a magnificent fort in Ater and when Panja is organised at such a place, the sport also gets a platform. The magnificent fort of Gwalior prompted us to organise the ProPanja League here.

"To make ProPanja league more inclusive, we organise matches for specially-abled people as well," Dabas added.

He left no chance to praise Bhind and saying the district has progressed a lot. "It feels good to see that Bhind-- earlier known for dacoits, now has students learning computer and tech."

Bhind, an example of positive change: Preeti Jhangania

Actress Jhangania said that before reaching Bhind, she visited the Gohad area of the district. She praised the initiatives being taken up to promote education for the children in the villages that are yet to be electrified. Solar-run computers are being installed in buses to connect children with education and internet.

It's good to see that the place has a rich culture, so much talent and passion, she added.

