Madhya Pradesh: At Sultania Zanana Hospital till 7.30 pm, as docs struggle to meet target, only 23 out of 100 vaccinated

BHOPAL: Against a target of inoculating 100 persons, only 23 could be vaccinated at the centre at Sultania Zanana Hospital till 7.30 pm on Saturday. Although the exercise was to end at 5 pm, it was extended up to 9 pm as the officials struggled to meet the target.

The vaccination exercise began at 11.30 am and, by 3.30 pm, only 14 were vaccinated. Supervisor Deepmala, who was asked to contact the persons who were sent SMSes for getting themselves vaccinated but did not turn up, said that many on the list had retired, others were out of town and still others were pregnant and lactating mothers. She also found that the mobile numbers of many of the beneficiaries were wrong.

No jabs for ailing people

Some of the intended recipients were sent back from the centre as they were suffering from different ailments. Nurse Shailja Nair was advised not to take the jab as she was taking some medicines for cardiac ailments. Another nurse, Sharda Sarode, was turned back because she had skin allergies.

Out-of-list beneficiary

Asha Shrivastava, a lab technician, said that, although her name did not figure in the list of the health workers to be vaccinated on the first day, she was suddenly summoned. She got the jab. “I wasn’t aware that I was to get vaccinated on Saturday. My name was mentioned in the list, but the contact number was wrong. After reaching the hospital, I came to know of the fact. Then, I informed my husband and son and they said that I could get the shot,” Shrivastava said.