Madhya Pradesh: Astro-turf Hockey Stadium in Jabalpur deserted, calls for government help

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the spectacular performance of the country's hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, hockey is on everyones' page. The victory of the Indian Hockey team has opened the doors of opportunity and interest of youth for this game.

Amid all these, a question of how much preparation we have at the ground level to promote hockey has unearthed again. Medals are expected from the players, but it is never taken into account whether the players are getting even basic facilities or not. At the basic level, the players should be made strong.

Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw drawing his attention towards the deplorable condition of the Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior and requested him to make necessary renovations.

In the letter posted on Twitter, Scindia said, "I would like to bring your kind attention towards the deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In the absence of proper maintenance, the Astro-Turf has depleted resulting in an unplayable conditions. The Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along with the renovation of other facilities such as changing room/washroom." "You are requested to instruct the concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in the matter," Scindia wrote to Vaishnav.

The maintenance of Jabalpur Hockey stadium has also drawn attention, taking the availability of ground-level facilities into cognizance.

This picture is not of any international hockey stadium, but of International Astro-turf Hockey Stadium built in the sports complex of Jabalpur. According to Pradakt Yadav, Hockey Coach, "The ground was prepared at a cost of about Rs 4 crore, but today this stadium is deserted due to covid pandemic. Even before the pandemic, the hockey players of the city were not benefited much from this international stadium. So far only 2 tournaments have been held on this ground."

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:46 PM IST