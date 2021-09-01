Madhya Pradesh: Assistant Pension Officer booked for taking bribe in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught an assistant pension officer red-handed for taking bribes from teachers for the approval of their seventh pay scale, an official said.

Assistant Pension Officer Chaitanya Saraf had demanded a bribe of Rs 19000 at the rate of Rs 500 per book in lieu of approval in the service book of 38 teachers.

Lokayukta Inspector, Swapnil Das said that on august 31, complainant Ravikant Mishra, Assistant Grade 2 posted in the cluster office, Patan had submitted a written complaint in the Lokayukta office.

On the complaint of Mishra, the Lokayukta SP has formed a team and made a plan to arrest Chaitanya Saraf.

As soon as the Assistant Pension Officer took the dough from the complainant, the team of Lokayukta caught him red handed and has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The proceedings of the Lokayukta team have created a stir in the pension office and there was panic among the officers and employees.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:21 PM IST